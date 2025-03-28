Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

