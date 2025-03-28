Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $307,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 31.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in OSI Systems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

