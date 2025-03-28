Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $98.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $101.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2598 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

