Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 985.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane NXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

CXT stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

