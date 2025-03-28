Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 932,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 220,730 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 602.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148,456 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $318.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

