Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and traded as high as $56.02. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 3,814 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERFSF shares. Barclays cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

