Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,828,000 after buying an additional 366,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Exelixis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,168,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This trade represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $694,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,396.50. This represents a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

