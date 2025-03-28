F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in F5 by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $270.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.90.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

