First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,086,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154,136 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.4 %

FHB stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

