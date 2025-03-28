First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.60 and traded as low as $10.14. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 7,829 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $95.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

