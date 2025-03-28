Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $99.31 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.9201 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

