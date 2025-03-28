Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Stock Down 5.4 %

Forafric Global stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

