Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Forafric Global Stock Down 5.4 %
Forafric Global stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. Forafric Global has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.60.
Forafric Global Company Profile
