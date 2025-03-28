Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.74 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($1.03). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 79.90 ($1.03), with a volume of 5,004,140 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Foresight Solar Price Performance
Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 earnings per share for the current year.
Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 720.16%.
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
