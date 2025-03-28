Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.74 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($1.03). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 79.90 ($1.03), with a volume of 5,004,140 shares trading hands.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSFL

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £452.55 million, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 earnings per share for the current year.

Foresight Solar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 720.16%.

About Foresight Solar

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.