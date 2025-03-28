FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.