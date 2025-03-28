Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.35. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2,887 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

