Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

