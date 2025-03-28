Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as low as C$0.86. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 494,343 shares trading hands.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.31 million, a PE ratio of -253.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

