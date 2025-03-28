Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Frontier Group by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Insider Activity

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,461.30. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,982 shares of company stock worth $5,811,797 over the last three months. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.37. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Read Our Latest Report on ULCC

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.