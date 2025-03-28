FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,668,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %

GJUL opened at $36.22 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.