Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.18 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.81). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.79), with a volume of 111,463 shares changing hands.

Get Gateley alerts:

Gateley Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £184.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58.

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Gateley had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Gateley will post 15.5253837 earnings per share for the current year.

Gateley Cuts Dividend

Gateley Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.17%.

(Get Free Report)

Gateley is an entrepreneurial professional services group at the heart of which is Gateley Legal, an English law firm established in 1808. In 2015 we became the first commercial law firm in the world to be publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. We are a top 50 UK ranking law firm with 25 offices in the UK, Dubai and Hong Kong.

With 1,500 employees and over 1,000 professional advisers, we have recruited market leaders who can provide our clients with the expertise that they need in a considered, commercial and pragmatic manner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.