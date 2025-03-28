Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $690.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.