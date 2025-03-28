Harbour Investments Inc. Has $12.41 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,428,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,040,000 after acquiring an additional 420,575 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 468,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,676,000 after buying an additional 29,303 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,812 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.