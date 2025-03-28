Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.77 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 171 ($2.21). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.21), with a volume of 1,706,629 shares traded.

Harworth Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £562.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current year.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

In other news, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £30,086.34 ($38,951.76). Also, insider Katerina Patmore bought 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £10,727 ($13,887.88). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,273. Company insiders own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

Featured Articles

