HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Get Our Latest Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $127.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,227.72. This trade represents a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 167,062 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.