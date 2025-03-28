HighTower Advisors LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

