IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of IAC worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in IAC by 408.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in IAC by 1,398.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

