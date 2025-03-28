Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 351.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTV. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovid by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 184,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovid by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,112 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $3.14 on Friday. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

