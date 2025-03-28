Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,090 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.74. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

