Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,295 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 52.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYLN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $265.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.24. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

