Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,514 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 939.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 445,038 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 303,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 349.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc acquired 8,143,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

