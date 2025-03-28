Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 11,326.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $349,400.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,023,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,756,347.36. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,088,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,214.21. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $437,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.