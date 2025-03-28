Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $995,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,682 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 1,419.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 249,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on AQST

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.