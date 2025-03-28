Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 21,362 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $258.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on EAF

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell acquired 50,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GrafTech International

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.