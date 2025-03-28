Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 6,137 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362,399 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $10,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 166,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,171.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 342,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 197,033 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.41. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

