Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 9,086 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 441,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $580.77 million, a P/E ratio of -434.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,400.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.