Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,280,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $464.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

