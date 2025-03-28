Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,404 HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPK. FMR LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 766.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 509.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.76.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. HighPeak Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

