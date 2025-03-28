Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

