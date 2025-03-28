Intech Investment Management LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

