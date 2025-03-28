Intech Investment Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 282,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

NASDAQ DH opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The business had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

