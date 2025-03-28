Intech Investment Management LLC Has $177,000 Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Community Health Systems by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 49,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CYH opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $389.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

