Intech Investment Management LLC Has $193,000 Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 24.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.7 %

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

