Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 515,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,217,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,155,540.55. This trade represents a 1.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $79,827.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.