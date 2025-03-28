Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 217,989 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 332.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 277,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 336,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

In related news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $366,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,289.39. This trade represents a 4.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 24,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $79,579.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

