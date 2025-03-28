Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $114,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,840,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 115.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,912,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 1,023,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 383.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 949,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 753,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,349,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 581,352 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

