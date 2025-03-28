Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $142,000 in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,026,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FREY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.36.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

