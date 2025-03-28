Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $191,000 in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENFN. TenCore Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 178,821 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Enfusion Trading Down 0.1 %

Enfusion stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enfusion news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $52,860.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,960.82. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $35,573.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,937.50. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,346 shares of company stock worth $868,109. 36.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

