Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Funko by 5,486.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814,357 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 1,541.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Funko Stock Down 0.3 %

FNKO stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $378,823.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,942.62. This represents a 57.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $132,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,010.48. This trade represents a 41.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,029 shares of company stock valued at $611,475. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

