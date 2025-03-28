Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,638 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.55. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HNRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

