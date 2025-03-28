Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMPY shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah G. Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,518.54. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Frew purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,222 shares in the company, valued at $208,754.70. The trade was a 38.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,900. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.